Ziegler upset by social media reaction to Queercon post

SARASOTA — A flyer promoting an LGBTQ+ event for teens posted at a school became a focal point at Tuesday night’s Sarasota County Schools Board meeting.
Over the weekend, board member Bridget Ziegler blasted the flyer and the organization that brought it to the school. She posted photos of the flyer on social media, saying it violated school district policy.
She also took aim at ALSOYouth, which organized Queercon held Saturday at the Sarasota Academy for Arts & Sciences, a charter school in Sarasota.
Ziegler said the group violated district policy for promoting its event.
Ziegler described the school as a K-8.
While Ziegler’s social media posts spurred hundreds of comments — both condemning and defending the flyer and the organization and its supporters — she clarified her position Tuesday.
At the School Board meeting, she said every child deserves to be respected.
“Regardless of what categories you put yourselves in … every person deserves to be cared for across the board,” Ziegler said. “I will be the first to tell every person in the LGBTQ+ community — I care about you just as much as I care about every other person in our community.”
She called it “disheartening” that there are intolerant or hateful groups against people or organizations.
“No one should be cast as less than anyone else,” she said.
The board members also discussed Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education Act, called the Don’t Say Gay law by detractors.
It prohibits teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade, and also bans instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”
“It has changed the way we deal with issues in the classrooms and at our schools,” board member Shirley Brown said. “I understand we have to follow the rules and the policies, but we need to support all our students and be there for them. They need to understand that schools are a safe place.”
Board member Tom Edwards said whether it’s in the new state law or not, for the past two years students have been hearing “Don’t Say Gay” and kids are experiencing serious issues around self-esteem.
“I am bothered that every chance that someone can put something up on social media, so that 500 comments can weigh in and spew forth their hate — our students hear that and they listen,” Edwards said. “This is not useful to our students and they need to know they are protected.”
Ziegler said her goal is following consistency when it comes to policies.
“I did post something on social media because I was getting a lot of questions about it — I had no idea it would get that many comments,” she said. “We can solve problems without using name calling. I do not want one group to be afforded any kind of special treatment, I want it to be equal across the board.”
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said the district is in the process of creating “Safe Space For All” banners and stickers to be distributed to the schools.
“As an educational institution, we are here to serve all students,” Asplen said. “We want to advertise that our schools are safe and we want students to know they can talk to the adults at the schools.”
