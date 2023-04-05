'Zombie' drug killing, maiming users

SARASOTA — State residents are at risk from illicit animal tranquilizers, according to Florida’s top law enforcement officer.
Attorney General Ashley Moody visited Sarasota on Wednesday for a news conference at Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.
The focus on Moody’s news conference was xylazine, an animal sedative authorities claim is becoming increasingly prevalent in overdose reports and drug arrests.
Xylazine is also referred to as “tranq,” due to its origin as an animal tranquilizer, or a “zombie drug” due to the necrotic flesh that manifests after injections.
“In seeking a high, they are literally risking life and limb,” Moody said.
Other officials at the event included State Attorney Ed Brodsky, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche.
State officials have identified roughly 230 overdose deaths in Florida from 2021 that involved xylazine. Of those, 30 occurred in Sarasota County.
Moody cited statistics from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, saying FDLE labs were seeing the drug 55 times a month in recent drug tests.
FDLE Special Agent Eli Lawson estimated the department identified 22 samples of xylazine in 2016.
By the first quarter of 2023, he said, they were on track to see 650 cases.
“These are all too common in hospitals across the state,” Lawson said, gesturing to an image of necrotic flesh from xylazine use.
Moody also cited FDLE statistics on overdoses, noting xylazine was the 11th most common substance present in overdoses in 2021. By 2023, it ranked sixth.
Officials at the news conference largely linked the rise of xylazine’s profile to the larger fentanyl and opioid epidemic. Illicit drug makers, they alleged, found it cheaper to mix the animal sedative into their product while also creating a stronger narcotic effect.
Unlike fentanyl, however, xylazine is not an opioid. Therefore, it does not react to drugs like narcan and naxolone which are used to stabilize a person going through an overdose.
“Xylazine is making fentanyl even deadlier,” Moody said.
While agreeing with Moody overall on the deadly mixture, Lawson noted administering narcan and similar treatment may still have a positive effect. However, that effect will be markedly reduced due to the xylazine presence.
Hoffman noted that Sarasota County saw roughly 100 overdose deaths from fentanyl in 2022, a small slice of the 100,000-170,000 nationwide overdose deaths each year.
He urged people dealing with addiction to seek treatment.
Hoffman pointed to local initiatives that aim to help drug suspects avoid relapse and recidivism, including SCSO’s Addiction Recovery Pod and the State Attorney’s Office’s drug court.
Brodsky also pledged his office stands “shoulder-to-shoulder” with law enforcement and would prosecute those who sell xylazine-laced narcotics to the highest extent of the law.
“This is an important health warning we all need to be aware of,” Brodsky said.
Moody said the most common age range for xylazine prevalence is narcotics users between the ages of 18 and 45 — “working-age Americans,” as she put it.
Both Moody and Hoffman largely laid the blame for an increase in fentanyl use at the feet of federal officials for a “breakdown” of immigration enforcement at the U.S. southern border.
Hoffman also, however, cited Border Patrol figures estimated that fentanyl seizures were up “350 percent.”
Moody and other officials have called on Congress and the Florida state legislature to more seriously regulate xylazine, including placing it higher on the drug schedule ranking.
Anyone seeking help for addiction treatment can find resources at TreatmentAtlas.org.
